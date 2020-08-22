Woman found dead in bedroom during house fire in Spring

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the house fire.

SPRING, Texas — A woman is dead after her home caught fire early Saturday morning in Spring.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 24300 block of Hampton Terrace Lane.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the Spring Fire Department was the first agency to respond to the heavy fire that was coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters attempted to get inside of the burning residence but couldn't due to the large blaze.

Spring firefighters were able to contain the fire to only the back of the home. Once things were under control, they made entry and found an 81-year-old woman dead in the back bedroom, according to officials.

There was a man inside of the house as well when it caught fire, but he was able to escape after he said he heard the fire alarms going off.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. They said they will also investigate if any of the smoke alarms were activated and sounding an alarm.

