83-year-old woman found dead in house fire in northwest Harris County, fire officials say

Fire officials said fire crews did not hear any type of smoke alarms or warning devices going off when they arrived at the scene.

This happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Donna Drive just south of West Little York Road. Capt. James Singleton with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded at that time to a house fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene and forced their way into the home, they were able to extinguish the fire and found the woman dead inside, fire officials said. The fire marshal’s office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Singleton said the house is mostly used as a residence, but there is a commercial business run out of the garage. At this time, the woman appears to be the only person who lives in the home.

HCFMO investigators are on scene assisting @cyfairfd with a residential fire in the 10800 block of Donna Dr. Initial information confirms one elderly female was found deceased inside the home. The origin and cause investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0KTee5dnj2 — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) September 23, 2022

BREAKING: On a heartbreaking scene this morning — @hcfmo says an 83yo woman was killed after her home caught fire. This is along Donna Dr in NW Harris County in the Cy-Fair area. We also just learned her dog died in the fire, as well. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/iOST2cjOn5 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 23, 2022