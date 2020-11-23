Unidentified 77-year-old woman hospitalized for weeks after fatal crash has died, police say

Houston police said the victim crashed her SUV into a truck being towed along the Sam Houston Parkway service road earlier this month.

HOUSTON — Houston police announced Monday a woman critically injured in a crash along Sam Houston Parkway earlier this month has died.

Her identity is still being verified by Harris County medical examiners.

The victim — identified only as a 77-year-old woman — was badly injured just before midnight Nov. 5 when she crashed into a black Peterbilt 220 truck that was being towed.

Investigators said the driver of a silver Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound along the S. Sam Houston Parkway West service road when a Dodge Ram pickup truck turned into a private driveway. They say the woman lost control of the SUV and crashed.

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where she was hospitalized for several weeks until she was pronounced dead Nov. 20.

The tow truck driver was not injured.