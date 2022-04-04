Woman dead, man in critical condition after fiery motorcycle crash, HPD says

Police say both riders were thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a wall.

HOUSTON — A woman has died and a man was injured after a fiery motorcycle crash, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:05 a.m. Monday at 4899 W. Bellfort St. near S. Post Oak Road in southwest Houston.

Police said the riders were coming off the ramp when they lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the wall, separating the two riders from the motorcycle.

At some point after that, the motorcycle also caught fire, according to HPD.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said they are unsure at this time who was operating the motorcycle during the crash.

According to HPD, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

