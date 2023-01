Firefighters said they found the woman’s body in the back of the home where they also found a cat.

GALVESTON, Texas — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Galveston Sunday night, according to the Galveston Fire Department.

This happened just before 8 p.m. at a home on Avenue M near 34th Street.

Galveston firefighters responded to the scene and found the woman’s body in the back of the home where they also found a cat.

Fire officials said the woman lived in a home alone. Her identity has not been released.