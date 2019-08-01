HOUSTON – The Gulf Freeway is back open heading south after it was closed for an investigation into a fatal auto-pedestrian accident overnight.
This happened around 12:30 a.m. early Tuesday near Scott Street.
Houston Police say a woman, who was having emotional issues and threatening to commit suicide, jumped out of the car she was in and walked in front of an oncoming 18-wheeler.
The driver of the 18-wheeler did not see her in time and struck her, police said. She died at the scene.
No charges are expected in the incident.