HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after she struck by a car as she was walking in northeast Harris County Wednesday morning.
This happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Aldine Bender. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says there is a total road closure at this time as they conduct their investigation in the fatal crash.
Deputies say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted: ”Our condolences go out to the family.”
