HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A mother has died from her injuries early Sunday after she was struck by a car while she was pushing a stroller Friday morning in west Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Elizabeth Lugo was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. Sunday at Cy Fair Hospital.

The fatal incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 21100 block of Wildcroft. The baby was expected to be OK following the auto-pedestrian incident.

A neighbor said he believes the woman had taken the child to the park nearby and was on her way back.

Deputies said a male driver, now identified as Ali Asghar, coming up the street hit the curb. Then the man lost control of the car going into the grass, hitting the woman with the stroller, and ending up in the house.

Deputies said Asghar suffered a seizure while he was driving which is what likely led to him losing control of the car.

The man who lives there was luckily not at home when it happened.

