HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has died after she was found shot in a car Tuesday night in west Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene Tuesday night at Old Greenhouse Road and Windy Stone Drive. They found a woman shot in a car.

The woman, who deputies said was in her early 60s, was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM