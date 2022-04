The cause of the fire that killed an 82-year-old woman has not been determined.

HOUSTON — An 82-year-old woman died Sunday in a house fire in northeast Houston.

The fire broke out around noon at a home on Lemond Drive at Micollet Street.

The victim and her husband were inside at the time. It's unclear if the husband was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Here's raw video of the scene of the fire.