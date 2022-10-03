x
19-year-old woman with head injuries found dead in Houston apartment

The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment on Briargrove Drive so paramedics and police were called.
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a young woman found in an apartment early Monday. 

Paramedics were called when someone found the 19-year-old in an apartment west of the Uptown area. She was pronounced dead and HPD  homicide detectives said she had visible head injuries. 

She was found around 1:20 a.m. at 2777 Briargrove Drive near the intersection of Hillcroft and Westheimer. 

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The woman's name hasn't been released. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

