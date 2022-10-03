19-year-old woman with head injuries found dead in Houston apartment

The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment on Briargrove Drive so paramedics and police were called.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a young woman found in an apartment early Monday.

Paramedics were called when someone found the 19-year-old in an apartment west of the Uptown area. She was pronounced dead and HPD homicide detectives said she had visible head injuries.

She was found around 1:20 a.m. at 2777 Briargrove Drive near the intersection of Hillcroft and Westheimer.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The woman's name hasn't been released.