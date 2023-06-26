Woman found dead in Spring-area home, HCSO says

Investigators said a man was detained at the scene, but it's unclear what role he played, if any, in the woman's death.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found dead Monday at a home in the Spring area, according to Harris County investigators.

They said the discovery was actually made by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies at a home on Long Cypress Drive near the intersection of Ella Boulevard and Spring Cypress Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman had been dead for "an extended period of time," although it's unclear how long that could have been.

A man was detained at the scene, authorities said. His role in the woman's death is unknown.

Pct 4 deputies responded to the 20400 blk of Long Cypress Drive, near Spring Cypress & Louetta. Preliminary: Units discovered an adult female, that appears to have been deceased for an extended period of time. @HCSOTexas CSI & Homicide investigators are responding. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 26, 2023