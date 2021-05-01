Woman found dead in ditch in Cloverleaf area

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A woman was found dead in a ditch Saturday morning in the Cloverleaf area.
Harris County Sheriff's deputies found her body at about 3 a.m. in the 14000 block of Victoria Street.
At this time, the identity of the woman is unknown but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the woman is Hispanic and appears to be 35 to 45 years old.
Deputies said it appears the woman may have suffered trauma to her face, but no obvious cause of death was shown.
The woman was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes. She had multiple tattoos on her arms and torso.
Deputies are asking anyone who may have information on this case or could help them identify the woman, please call HCSO's Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM