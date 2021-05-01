Woman found dead in ditch in Cloverleaf area

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for any tips that can lead to the woman's identity or cause of death.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A woman was found dead in a ditch Saturday morning in the Cloverleaf area.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies found her body at about 3 a.m. in the 14000 block of Victoria Street.

At this time, the identity of the woman is unknown but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the woman is Hispanic and appears to be 35 to 45 years old.

Deputies said it appears the woman may have suffered trauma to her face, but no obvious cause of death was shown.

The woman was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes. She had multiple tattoos on her arms and torso.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information on this case or could help them identify the woman, please call HCSO's Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

.@HCSO_D3Patrol deputies responded to the 14000 block of Victoria St in east Harris County, where a woman has been found dead. Homicide and CSU investigators are en route to the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/tiyTtGKne3 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 1, 2021