Woman dead after crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A woman is dead Monday after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston.
This happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Brittmoore Road.
The Houston Police Department said the woman pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler, causing the driver of the big rig to hit her.
Both vehicles then struck another vehicle. The 18-wheeler also struck a power pole, causing it to split in half.
Brittmoore Road is closed in both directions while the scene is being investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.