Woman dead after crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Houston

The crash scene is in the 1500 block of Brittmoore Road. Both directions of Brittmoore Road are closed at this time.

HOUSTON — A woman is dead Monday after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston.

This happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Brittmoore Road.

The Houston Police Department said the woman pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler, causing the driver of the big rig to hit her.

Both vehicles then struck another vehicle. The 18-wheeler also struck a power pole, causing it to split in half.

Brittmoore Road is closed in both directions while the scene is being investigated.

Northwest and VCD officers are working a fatal accident 1500 Brittmore. 202 pic.twitter.com/VwXZWuA3Kx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 13, 2020