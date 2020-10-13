x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Woman dead after crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Houston

The crash scene is in the 1500 block of Brittmoore Road. Both directions of Brittmoore Road are closed at this time.

HOUSTON — A woman is dead Monday after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston.

This happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Brittmoore Road

The Houston Police Department said the woman pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler, causing the driver of the big rig to hit her. 

Both vehicles then struck another vehicle. The 18-wheeler also struck a power pole, causing it to split in half.

Brittmoore Road is closed in both directions while the scene is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.