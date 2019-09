HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after a crash involving two cars in northeast Harris County.

Deputies responded to the crash Saturday night in the 3600 block of East Wallisville Road. Deputies said a woman who appeared to be speeding with her car headlights off left her lane and struck an oncoming car.

Deputies said the other car veered and went into a ditch. They said the woman who struck the car died.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM