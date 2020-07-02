FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed and a child was injured Thursday night in a head-on crash in Fort Bend County.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday on FM 2234 near FM 521.

Deputies said the woman crossed over into the opposite lane and hit another vehicle. The woman died, and the child, who deputies said is 9 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital. The driver's condition is unknown.

