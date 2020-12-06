Woman dead, 3 children hospitalized after car crashes into tree in north Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead and three children are hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree Thursday evening in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 17500 block of Aldine Westfield. They said the woman, who was driving the car, was killed in the crash. The three children, ages 4, 6 and 8 years old, were transported by Life Flight to an area hospital.