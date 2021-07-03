Woman critically injured in overnight crash on Katy Freeway, police say

HPD investigators said the woman, who was driving a white sedan, crashed into the wall of the freeway.

HOUSTON — A woman is in critical condition after an overnight crash in the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 10000 block of the freeway near Bunker Hill Road.

Investigators said a white sedan lost control and crashed into a freeway wall.

The driver was hospitalized with major injuries, police said.

A passenger inside the vehicle was a bit shaken up when police arrived, but she's wasn't injured.

It's possible the women were involved in a hit-and-run incident, according to officers, but that hasn't been confirmed.