x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Woman critically injured in overnight crash on Katy Freeway, police say

HPD investigators said the woman, who was driving a white sedan, crashed into the wall of the freeway.

HOUSTON — A woman is in critical condition after an overnight crash in the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 10000 block of the freeway near Bunker Hill Road.

Investigators said a white sedan lost control and crashed into a freeway wall.

The driver was hospitalized with major injuries, police said. 

A passenger inside the vehicle was a bit shaken up when police arrived, but she's wasn't injured.

It's possible the women were involved in a hit-and-run incident, according to officers, but that hasn't been confirmed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles