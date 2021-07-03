Woman critically injured in overnight crash on Katy Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — A woman is in critical condition after an overnight crash in the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.
It happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 10000 block of the freeway near Bunker Hill Road.
Investigators said a white sedan lost control and crashed into a freeway wall.
The driver was hospitalized with major injuries, police said.
A passenger inside the vehicle was a bit shaken up when police arrived, but she's wasn't injured.
It's possible the women were involved in a hit-and-run incident, according to officers, but that hasn't been confirmed.
An investigation is ongoing.