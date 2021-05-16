Woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Richmond Avenue, police say

Houston police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

HOUSTON — A woman was critically injured in an overnight hit-and-run on Richmond Avenue, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD was called to the scene of the crash near Hilcroft Avenue about 3:45 a.m.

Investigators said the woman was leaving a parking lot and crossing Richmond Avenue when she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a black Dodge charger.

According to police, the vehicle kept driving and did not stop to render aid.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She was not using a cross walk, according to officers.

"If anyone was a witness to this or know who the driver of that black truck was, go ahead and give our hit-and-run division a call," Sgt. Pham said.