HOUSTON — A 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a wreck killed her passenger's unborn child.

Houston police said Elene Lujan was northbound on Irvington Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon when she and her pregnant passenger got into an argument.

According to police, Lujan said the passenger got angry and jerked the steering wheel to the right, causing the vehicle to swerve.

Lujan told police she then yanked the steering wheel back to the left, which caused the Toyota Camry to hit the curb of the median. The car then jumped onto the median and struck a tree.

Both Lujan and the passenger were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.

The passenger's unborn child was later pronounced dead.

Lujan was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently charged with murder, police said.

