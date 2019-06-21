FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have charged a woman they say was behind the wheel in a hit-and-run that left an 8-year-old in critical condition Thursday evening.

Investigators say 39-year-old Angela Smith is cooperating with their investigation. She has been charged with felony failure to stop and render aid.

Deputies said Smith admitted to hitting something, but kept going because she has a suspended license.

"She showed very little sympathy, very little remorse," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Nehls says Smith was behind the wheel of a gray Nissan Altima that was found Friday at Eastwood Park at Belfort and South Bank in southeast Houston. Footage from Air 11 shows damage to the windshield and a large dent in the hood.

Thursday's crash happened at Bissonnet and Hodges Bend near Sugar Land. Nehls said the girl was with two other children when she was struck by Smith's car.

"This girl wasn't crossing the street on her own. She had siblings with her and that car just missed the other two siblings," said Nehls. "God was looking out for the other two."

The girl who was hit remains in critical condition. When she was transported to the hospital, she had a pulse, but wasn't breathing on her own.

"Thoughts and prayers for that little girl, that she survives and can make a recovery," Nehls said.

Police believe Smith might have been involved in another crash in Houston 12 minutes later. A woman involved in that crash told the Houston Police Department the car that hit her matched the description of a car that hit the 8-year-old, according to HPD.

Smith is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

