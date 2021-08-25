Woman's death in Walmart parking lot may have been from natural causes, HCSO says

The sheriff earlier tweeted the death came after a possible assault during an altercation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died Wednesday after a reported altercation in a northwest Harris County parking lot, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said deputies initially believed the woman was possibly assaulted outside the Walmart in the 13000 block of SH-249. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and later determined the woman's death may have been natural and not caused by any assault.

They said they could find no signs of trauma or injury, and they learned the woman had health issues.

Further details about the altercation were not immediately known.