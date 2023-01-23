Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say

The second time Ezra Law returned to Congregation Emanu El, she allegedly disrupted a children's service. Parents are now in fear.

HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest.

Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.

Once she was found, the temple said security personnel detained her until police arrived to arrest her.

After her arrest, she was released on a PR bond, records show.

On Jan. 20, Law's charges were upgraded to felony criminal mischief and a warrant was issued for her arrest. This was the same day she made her way back to Congregation Emanu El.

The synagogue said she entered the chapel and sat among students and staff who were holding a Shabbat service. Staff immediately recognized her but she was able to get away before the police arrived, the synagogue said.

“We have a school that was entered while it was in session," said Assistant District Attorney Erica Winsor. "There were young preschool students. The parents are afraid and the teachers are afraid.”

Police found Law the next day at a synagogue on West Airport and arrested her.

Her bond has been denied and she's been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation to see if the charges against her can move forward.

Congregation Emanu El released the following statement:

The events of this past week have made many of us feel frightened and concerned about our safety and that of our most precious loved ones. Over the past few days, we have heard from many of you who have expressed your feelings in earnest and heartfelt ways. We have listened to you carefully, we are grateful for your candor and for your openness, and we, too, have spent this week feeling anxious and concerned as the details of the recent security issues have unfolded.

The synagogue also announced the actions taken to prevent events like this from happening again:

Added security coverage for Helfman classes on Wednesday and Sunday and increased the visible police presence on campus during various times of the day.

Held multiple follow-up conferences with law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, and with Al Tribble, the Houston Jewish Community’s Security Director. These conversations included distribution of the offender’s social media posts and frequent explorations of the legal options open to us.

Distributed her photo to all Emanu El staff members to encourage continued vigilance.