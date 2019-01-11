HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the neck during a fight at their northwest Harris County apartment early Friday, deputies said.
Investigator O. Cisneros said the incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 11200 block of Boudreaux, not far from Tomball.
Deputies responded to reports of an altercation and found a wounded man.
“It’s a domestic dispute that turned physical,” said Cisneros. “A knife was introduced, and somebody was stabbed inside of the apartment. It was the adult male that was stabbed.”
The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.
No charges have been filed, nor have any names been released as the investigation continues.
