HOUSTON — The investigation into a crash that killed three people, including an infant, in northwest Harris County continues Thursday.

Deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 4 said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Antoine at Beltway 8-North where witnesses said an SUV ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles.

> Harris County authorities will hold an update at 10:30 a.m. today to release more info and the suspect's name. Check back here to watch live and download our mobile app.

There were no serious injuries in the first car that was hit, which spun out after the collision. But the second vehicle that was struck, a van, burst into flames.

Deputies said four people were in that van. One person was critically injured when they were ejected from the vehicle. The other three, including an infant, died in the crash.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle that was at fault is facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault.

At a press conference late Wednesday, deputies said investigators would return to the site in the daylight to take more measurements and look for surveillance video in the area that shows the moments leading up to the wreck.

RELATED: Driver charged in fiery crash that killed infant, 2 others on Beltway 8

According to witnesses, the at-fault driver was heading southbound on Antoine. The first crash caused the suspect to crash into the van, which was heading northbound on Antoine.

Two people, including an 11-year-old child, were inside the at-fault SUV. They were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

Authorities noted that at the time of the crash the traffic lights were fully operational. After the crash, however, a damaged control box caused the lights to flash.

So far the sheriff's office has not released the name of the SUV driver who is facing charges. They will release more information later Thursday morning.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter