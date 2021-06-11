First-time festivalgoer shares experience at Astroworld Festival

It was Reese Bludau's first music festival and it ended in tragedy when eight people died during Travis Scott's performance.

He will never forget the night that eight people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured.

He's seen in videos standing with his friends. He's 6 feet, 2 inches tall and he said his size helped him work his way closer to the stage as the night progressed.

In the videos, you can see how tightly packed the crowd was. He said the crowd essentially became like water when Travis Scott took the stage.

"The crowd becomes a fluid, essentially. You get pushed from the back because people keep pressing in, and then the people at the gates, they don't have anywhere to go," Bludau said. "They push back and so you're just kind of like flowing, almost like a wave, but an uncontrolled wave. You're not actually standing on the ground, you're standing on other people's shoes."

Bludau said people were so crammed in that people couldn't push back. he said the crowd got even more chaotic when Drake joined Scott on stage. Bludau said people in the crowd started to scream for the concert to stop.

"I'm around people. They're yelling, 'stop the show!' Chanting, 'help!' ... And then he stopped for a second. ... And then he looked over on one side and told them, like, 'Hey, get her up," Bludau said.