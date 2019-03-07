HOUSTON — Javier Landa was driving to work Wednesday morning when he watched a big rig go flying off the 610 Ship Channel bridge.

"It's a huge drop," said Landa.

Landa says another driver abruptly cut off the 18-wheeler. Houston Police confirmed the driver of a silver Toyota Camry made an unsafe lane change in front of the 18-wheeler that caused the accident.

"He moved towards the right to avoid a collision," said Landa.

The big rig was carrying food sauce when it went through the guard rail and flying off the bridge. Landa immediately called 911.

"What we noticed right away after the trailer went down, I said 'oh crap' it's in front of a chemical plant," said Landa.

The 18-wheeler ended up crashing onto the Huntsman Chemical Plant. No plant workers were injured. No hazardous chemicals were involved or released. Employees rushed to the accident scene to make it safe for first responders to move in.

Firefighters worked feverishly to rescue the 24-year-old trapped driver. He was talking with first responders after the fall, but ultimately he died on scene from his injuries.

"This could happen to anybody, anybody at all," said Landa.

It's the second 18-wheeler accident in the Houston area in a week. Last Thursday, another big rig driver died also avoiding a collision when he went off the East Freeway.

"These guys we should look at them as heros, in their mind they didn't want to harm anyone else and it cost them their life," said Landa.

This latest accident now raising new questions about the safety of the guard rails.

"I don't blame anybody, I just wish something could be done to those railings now," said Landa.

TxDOT says it will take several days to repair the guard rail at Manchester. They are urging people to avoid the area if at all possible. There will be delays.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed in this case, the investigation is ongoing.

Schneider, the company the driver was working for released this statement:

"A Schneider truck was involved in an accident on the Ship Channel bridge in Houston. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the driver who died as a result of his injuries. We are working with first responders on the scene and will fully cooperate with authorities to assist in the investigation of this unfortunate incident."

