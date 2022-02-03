Grocery stores make adjustments for winter weather surge

Some supermarket chains have adjusted deliveries to help meet anticipated demand, store representatives said.

HOUSTON, Texas — Business heats up at stores like Food Town on Wilcrest Drive when temperatures dip.

"The last 24, 48 hours have been really good,” said manager Lee Samperi.

He told us it’s as predictable as any forecast.

"You can always tell, like when the news comes on, what the news is saying, because people will come in right after that and start shopping,” said Samperi. "Whether it be a hurricane or cold weather like this."

Shelf-stable products and staples like bottled water, soup, bread, milk, and even batteries, are always the first to go.

“I bought some canned goods, crackers, just some snacks," said shopper Taneisha Ezeh. "And soup."

The mother of three hoped to avoid a repeat of last year and figured it’s better to stock up now than not have enough later.

"Because I want to make sure I’m prepared that, if the roads freeze or anything," said Ezeh. "That we have what we need at home.”

Some chains shifted deliveries to earlier in the week in order to meet anticipated demand.

Randall's sent this statement regarding business this week:

We have seen a measurable increase in business, since Monday, as guests have been stocking up in anticipation of the cold weather.

We shifted both our warehouse and our direct-to-store deliveries this week so that more product could be delivered to stores Tuesday and Wednesday – and available for guests to purchase. We also wanted to reduce the number of deliveries for today and early tomorrow morning, in the event road conditions are not safe. We are working with our teams and suppliers to increase deliveries later in the day on Friday and on Saturday, weather permitting. We have also opened our in-store receiving hours to include Sunday for the coming week, to ensure we can get product into the stores and re-stocked for our guests.

We are seeing many guests are stocking up on typical weather-related items such as bottled water and batteries. Customer purchases are also focused on center-of-the-plate (meat, poultry, seafood), non-perishable snack foods, and beverages.

At this time, there are no anticipated reduced hours for our stores. We will remain open to serve our communities as long as it is safe to do so. However, our associate, vendor, and customer safety is a priority. If it is necessary to close a store early or open late, we will notify customers through social media, Google maps, and the automated phone system – as soon as possible.