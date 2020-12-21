As winter solstice arrives, 'great conjunction' to form 'Christmas star.' Here's what to expect in Houston

The weather is looking good for Monday night which means there should be no problem getting a good glimpse of the 'great conjunction.'

HOUSTON — The "great conjunction" peaks this evening, so what will viewing look like in Houston?

What is the 'great conjunction?'

On Monday Dec. 21 we will witness a phenomenon known as 'the great conjunction.' As Saturn and Jupiter have begun to appear close together in the sky throughout the year, on Monday Dec. 21 the two planets will appear so close that some may find it difficult not to see them as one object in the sky, Dr. Teets told the Associated Press.

Just look at how close Saturn and Jupiter were on Saturday night:

Then Sunday night:

Monday night they will come within .1 degrees of each other, forming a visible double planet, popularly known as the “Christmas Star.





How can you view from Houston?

You should be able to view the two planets in the sky, depending on weather, with your own eyes. But, be ready to go outside and look up around dusk because the planets will set right after sunset, experts say.

Sunset in Houston is around 5:29 p.m., so you have to wait for it to get dark for the best viewing of the "great conjunction." That will happen around an hour after sunset, but you may be able to see it before then.

Look to the southwest sky not terribly high above the horizon.

Also the farther you get outside of the city lights, the better.

You definitely want to get out and look as early as you can, because the planets will be setting in the night sky. They will dip below the horizon around 7:40 p.m., so if you wait until after then you will not see anything.

Jupiter and Saturn will look like one bright star or two stars very close to each other.

If you have a pair of binoculars, that may help you distinguish between the two planets.

Weather

The weather is looking good for Monday night which means there should be no problem with getting a great glimpse of the 'great conjunction.'

Cloud coverage will be at a minimum this evening and temperatures will be mild across the area.