Beating the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in no small accomplishment. Warriors fans are known as some of the loudest in the NBA.

How loud was the crowd during Games 3 & 4 of the Western Conference Finals?

Using a decibel meter on his phone, KHOU 11 anchor Jason Bristol discovered the crowd peaked at 120 decibels twice during the Houston Rockets' first two games at Oracle Arena.

No surprise, each roar was the result of a play by Warriors star Steph Curry.

The NBA record for loudest crowd is held by Sacramento Kings fans; 17, 317 Kings fans touched 126 decibels during a November 2013 game.

