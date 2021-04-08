1 killed by wrong-way driver in southeast Houston, police say

A baby girl was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

HOUSTON — A driver accused of causing a deadly head-on crash in southeast Houston is being investigation for possibly driving while intoxicated, police say.

A female passenger in his vehicle died in the crash, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Winkler.

Police say the man was driving a sedan when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a family’s pickup head-on. Inside that truck was a couple and their 6-month-old baby girl.

The little girl was taken to the hospital to get checked out, but she and her parents are expected to be okay.

The driver of the silver car that allegedly caused the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as was his female passenger. The woman later died.

Police at the scene say the driver of the car could end up being charged with intoxication manslaughter.

No charges or names have been released at this time, however.