See video from Day 1 of the Wings over Houston air show

It's a show in the sky in southeast Houston. Share your photos with KHOU 11 through the Near Me feature of our app.

HOUSTON — Did you hear the roar in the sky coming from southeast Houston yesterday? You may hear it again today, as the Wings over Houston Airshow takes flight for a second day at Ellington Airport.

Editor's note: In the video above, you'll see fire on the ground. That is part of the war re-enactment.

The show features vintage aircrafts, fighter jets, war re-enactments and the best of modern aviation.

Gates open at 8 a.m. today. There’s no admittance after 3 p.m.

Here’s info about the show, including what’s allowed and where to park.