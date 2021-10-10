See video from Day 1 of the Wings over Houston air show

HOUSTON — Did you hear the roar in the sky coming from southeast Houston yesterday? You may hear it again today, as the Wings over Houston Airshow takes flight for a second day at Ellington Airport.
Editor's note: In the video above, you'll see fire on the ground. That is part of the war re-enactment.
The show features vintage aircrafts, fighter jets, war re-enactments and the best of modern aviation.
Gates open at 8 a.m. today. There’s no admittance after 3 p.m.
Here’s info about the show, including what’s allowed and where to park.
If you’re there, make sure to share your photos and videos with us through the Near Me feature of our app. Download it here.