'Disrespected' | Daughters say sudden closure of SW Houston funeral home has them waiting for father's remains

Several Houston families said they're waiting for their loved ones' remains to be returned after the Wingate Funeral Home unexpectedly closed down.

HOUSTON — The lights are on outside the Wingate Funeral Home, but inside, there’s no sign of life.

It's a tough situation for several Houston families that said they're waiting for their loved ones' remains to be returned.

They said the southwest-side funeral home seemingly shut down unannounced.

Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly, Sweeny, said they've been trying to get in touch with anyone affiliated with Wingate for more than a month because their father's ashes and death certificate are there. Tom Hedges died in October and they're still waiting.

“The doors are locked. Nobody’s responding,” Patrick said. “I feel very disrespected. It’s hurtful."

She said the phone number has been disconnected and no one answers the door.

It’s hard enough to lose a loved one, but what's going on at Wingate is adding to the family's stress. They said Hodges' body has been at the funeral home since he died and was cremated. His wish was for his remains to be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico -- where he loved to fish.

“He had expressed that wish for years,” Sweeny said.

In November, Sweeny and Patrick said communication stopped and they have no idea why.

"I am angry and I don’t care anymore what’s going on with them. I think that they just need to contact somebody to unlock that door and release the family members that are just sitting there," Sweeny said.

The Texas Funeral Service Commission oversees funeral homes. It said it's aware of what is happening at Wingate and are opening an investigation.

The family said it feels like it's been scammed.

“It’s just an uneasy feeling,” Patrick said.

If you're dealing with a similar situation, you can click here to file a complaint.