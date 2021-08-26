HPD: Man pinned and killed under flipped pickup after fight leads to crash

Police said the victim’s pregnant wife was still in their vehicle at the time and was not hurt.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a driver who ran away after a deadly incident southwest of the Galleria area late Wednesday.

It happened before 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane, according to Lt. Wilkens with the Houston Police Department.

HPD said there was an altercation between a driver in a Honda Civic and a driver in a Toyota Tundra. It’s believed the pickup driver rear ended the Civic, leading to the fight. The pickup driver started to pull away as the Civic driver got on the side of the truck.

The victim held on to the truck as the suspect kept going. After about 100 yards, the pickup driver crashed and flipped, pinning the victim underneath. The suspect fled the scene, leaving behind the victim, who died, police said.

Police said the victim’s pregnant wife was still in the Civic at the time and was not hurt.