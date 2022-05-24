Window washers rescued from downtown high-rise by Houston Fire Department

They were stuck on the 50th floor of the building at 1100 Louisiana, according to HFD.

HOUSTON — It was a scary morning for some window washers who got stuck while working on a downtown Houston high-rise.

Several of the workers were on the 50th floor of the building at 1100 Louisiana at the time, according to the Houston Fire Department.

An HFD captain at the scene said a mechanical issue caused their platform to get stuck just as the storms were rolling in so they called for help.

Firefighters with the heavy rescue unit used the tower crane to raise a crew up to the window washers. They were able to get the mechanical issue solved so the window washers could move their platform to safety on the top of the Enterprise Plaza building.

"We were set up to recover them if they couldn't do that, we were gonna take a window out of the side of the building at the level they were at and just help them off the stage," HFD Senior Captain Mason Mills told us.

No one was hurt.

The incident at 11:20 a.m. wasn't weather-related, according to the fire department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.