Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing of 51-year-old woman at Willowbrook area apartments

Ericka Nicole McDonald, 29, is also accused of stabbing and injuring a 63-year-old woman after breaking into the apartment.

Houston police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing one person to death and injuring another after breaking into an apartment in the Willowbrook area.

Ericka Nicole McDonald, 29, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is accused of stabbing a 51-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman Monday night at their home in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the younger woman died. The condition of the second woman has not been confirmed.

Investigators said McDonald was wearing a mask when she entered the apartment through a front window. They said she attacked the women, left the apartment but then later returned to the scene.

According to police, when she came back, she claimed that she wasn't involved in the attack. However, she was eventually identified as the suspect by the surviving victim.

Investigators said they found bloody clothes in McDonald's apartment. O

They said McDonald and the women recently got into an argument although it wasn't shared what the dispute was about.

McDonald was arrested at the scene.