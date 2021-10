This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to gather more information.

HOUSTON — A child was reportedly shot and killed Thursday afternoon in what police are calling an "unintentional" shooting.

This happened in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive, which is in the Willowbrook area.

Houston police said the child was shot and rushed to the hospital but he didn't survive.

Homicide detectives are on scene and an investigation is underway.

