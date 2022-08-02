Evacuations are taking place as fires threaten Central Texans.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire.

The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that the fire is estimated at around 250 acres. The Texas A&M Forest Service has named the fire the Smoke Rider fire. The fire is moving north, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management said.

Evacuations have also been issued in the area as the fire continues moving north/northwest toward US 290.

A shelter has been opened at Blanco Methodist Church, located at 61 Pecan St.

The PAWS Shelter of Central Texas reported that it's Dripping Springs campus had to be evacuated. All animals are being moved to its Kyle campus, Firehouse Animal Health Center in Belterra and Stay-N-Play Pet Ranch.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, officials are also reporting a brush fire in eastern Travis County.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, this is the Blue Bluff fire that has flared up again after being 100% contained. As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., the fire was 75% contained. The Austin Fire Department said crews were working hard to get the 60-acre fire under control.

FM 973 at FM 969 and Decker is closed, but no further information was immediately available.

The forest service also reported a fire burning northeast of Fredericksburg on Tuesday afternoon off of Eckert Road, near Big Sky Drive and Foster Ranch Road.

That fire was estimated at around 200 acres. The forest service is referring to it as the Big Sky fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.