HOUSTON - Emotional testimony in the murder trial for Terry Thompson has finished for the week.

Thompson, the husband of a former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of killing a man in a chokehold.

Related: Eyewitness testifies in trial for choking death outside Denny's

The common-law wife of the victim, John Hernandez, took the stand Friday for the second consecutive day.

Maria Toral was outside at the Denny’s one year ago and witnessed the altercation along with the couple’s 3-year-old daughter. Thompson’s attorney aggressively cross-examination Toral, who cried throughout her hours of testimony.

The attorney brought up a Sheriff’s Office incident report that was made by Toral a couple of months before the death last year. According to the report, Toral called 911 after she says Hernandez got drunk and head-butted her.

Friday, Toral testified she was angry when she made the report because Hernandez had been drinking again, and it wasn’t exactly true.

“When John drank he wasn’t himself,” Toral said through tears. “My family wasn’t perfect. No family is perfect. My family has problems.”

Toral testified Hernandez could be mean when he drank, but he says he did not assault her frequently.

Testimony was cut short Friday because of a conflict with a juror who had to attend an out-of-town funeral for a family member.

© 2018 KHOU