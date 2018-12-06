Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston recently announced it had temporarily closed its world-renowned heart transplant program pending a "medical review of two recent mortalities in the heart transplant program."

Meanwhile, Judy Kveton, whose husband died after a heart transplant at the hospital in 2017, is still looking for answers.

"You know, everybody said it was the best, the best place to go," Kveton told CBS News' Mark Strassmann. Her husband, David, had one last chance at life: a heart transplant at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

She says the surgeon initially told her the operation went well. Instead, her 64-year-old husband needed six more surgeries over the next week and never woke up. She said that was before more bad news.

"He [the surgeon] said, 'But you know we're going to have to take this heart out and put an artificial heart in'… And I said, 'Why?' And he said, 'Well this heart just isn't acting right,'" Judy recalled.

Essentially, her husband was back to square one. That night, David had a stroke. His wife says she waited half a day before a neurologist would talk to her.

"He confirmed he was brain dead. And we turned the machines off," Judy said.

The surgeon was Dr. Jeffrey Morgan, the program's surgical director. He didn't respond to CBS News' request for comment, but he defended himself to Pro Publica, saying he did tell the Kveton family that David was "critically ill."

Morgan was hired in 2016 to fix the program. St. Luke's one-year survival rate in the year-and-a-half prior was 84.2 percent, below the national average of more than ninety percent. The hospital made changes and said its survival rate jumped to about 94 percent by 2017 before plummeting again this year.

Dr. Tariq Ahmad is an assistant professor of cardiology at the Yale School of Medicine. He explained how to evaluate heart transplant programs.

"Heart transplantion is a very high stakes game," Ahmad said. "Transplant programs have a one-year survival of more than 90 percent. There may be slight variations around this, but that should be the outcomes of a transplant program."

St. Luke's has performed nine heart transplants in 2018 and, according to CEO Doug Lawson, they've had three deaths so far.

