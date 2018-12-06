Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston has temporarily closed its world-renowned heart transplant program pending a "medical review of two recent mortalities in the heart transplant program."

The CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives, which operates the hospital, says the program will be inactive for two weeks.

CEO Doug Lawson announced the decision June 1 on social media, but a widow of one of the patients that died spoke with CBS News Tuesday morning.

"You know, everybody said it was the best, the best place to go," Judy Kveton told CBS News' Mark Strassmann. Her husband, David, had one last chance at life: a heart transplant at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center. She claims the surgeon told her the operation in 2017 went well, but the 64-year-old needed six more surgeries over the next week and never woke up. She said that was before more bad news.

"He said, 'But you know we're going to have to take this heart out and put an artificial heart in'… And I said, 'Why?' And he said, 'Well this heart just isn't acting right,'" Judy recalled.

