Why 'The Edgar' haircut is not a favorite amongst barbers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of spectators gathered for the 10th year of the Texas Barber Battle & Expo taking place at the American Bank Center.

Hundreds of barbers competed for a chance to win $15,000 dollars in cash and prizes.

In the Coastal Bend there are many different types of hairstyles. However, there's one specific cut that many have probably seen. It's popular amongst teens, but it's not a favorite amongst parents. It's called 'The Edgar'.

David Gauna is a barber and the owner of Faded Vision in Corpus Christi. He says 'The Edgar' rose to popularity around 2013.

"I like the haircut. I had it myself, but it's kind of hard, difficult to cut," he said. "Years go by, hair got longer, tapers got shorter. And hair just flairs out more now."

Gauna explained that it doesn't look bad, but it's not a favorite amongst parents.

"The parents send the kid in, and it looks like they haven't gotten a haircut," he said. "But the kids see a little bit of blend and that's what they like."

Expo competitors like Henry Mahyr agrees with Gauna.

"Most barbers we don't like cutting 'The Edgar' cut," Mahyr said. "I will just say that."

Even though Mahyr is not a Corpus Christi native. 'The Edgar' has made its way to his barber chair in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It's a lot of hair to cut through, yeah," Mahyr said. "So that's why it's a hard cut and most barbers we don't really, we shy away from those kinds of cuts."

One device that can make cuts a little easier is what Mahyr calls the '6 Min Barber Band'. He explained, "It's a magnetic arm band that can hold clipper guards. So, I'm not turning around getting my guards, it makes it faster and more convenient."

What won't end anytime soon according to Gauna is the popular hair trend.

"Kids nowadays like long hair, so 'The Edgar' is probably going to stay forever," he said.

