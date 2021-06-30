'Extreme and rare result' | Why Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction was overturned

KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said one reason Cosby cannot be tried again on these charges because the statute of limitations on these allegations has run out.

The former comedian appealed to the court in December when his lawyers argued Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge him, even though there was no evidence that agreement was ever put in writing.

"When that happens there cannot be a just sentence,” said Jennifer Bonjean, a representative for Cosby. “And, if there had been a just verdict and a just sentence, we wouldn’t be here fighting. And I think it’s really important that we keep our eye on the ball that our constitution is sacred. And that we need to uphold that at all times. And I’m glad that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court saw that.”

The second reason?

“A lot of the allegations, the evidence against Cosby that they went to trial on, was based on statements he made that violated his rights,” Roe said. “The court said today that this is an extreme and rare result, but one that was appropriate in this case.”

Cosby spent nearly three years in prison before being released early from his 3- to 10-year sentence.