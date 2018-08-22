(HOUSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL) - After years of waiting, Houstonians will finally get to shop at Whole Foods Market's 365 grocery store.

Located at 101 N. Loop West, 365 Independence Heights opens to the public Aug. 22.

The 30,000-square-foot store is the 10th location of Whole Foods' lower-cost concept, and it's the second in Texas. The Houston 365 store employs about 85 people, said Gerardo Rojas, the store's team manager.

The 365 concept “focuses on convenience, accessibility and curation of products,” Rojas said and added that the store will carry exclusive products that the dozen or so regular Whole Foods Markets across Houston don’t carry.

