Who is Troy Finner, Houston's next police chief?

HOUSTON — Troy Finner has been named Houston's new chief of police.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement Thursday afternoon, just days after Chief Art Acevedo shocked the city with the news that he took the head position at Miami's police department.

Finner has served as Acevedo's executive assistant since Acevedo's arrival in 2016. His role as an executive assistant included being in charge of the department's homeland security and field operations.

Finner is a 31-year veteran who grew up in Hiram Clarke.

Finner said he found a love for law enforcement while taking a serial murder class at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Finner graduated at the top of his class, the first college graduate in his family. Instead of chasing coveted work with the FBI or other federal agencies, Finner returned home to Houston to help the Houston Police Department.