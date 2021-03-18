Mayor Turner to announce Houston’s new chief of police today | Watch live at 3 p.m.

The announcement comes after Art Acevedo left Houston to lead Miami's police force.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce the new chief of police for the city’s police department, his office says.

Note: the video in this story is from a one-on-one interview with the former HPD Chief Art Acevedo upon his departure for Miami

That news conference will happen at 3 p.m. — we will stream it live on KHOU.com and our mobile app. Check back for updates at that time.

An assistant chief to get promoted to HPD chief?

Former Chief Art Acevedo earlier this week confirmed he was leaving to head up Miami's police force.

Acevedo reflected on his time in Houston, saying if anything it can happen, it happens in the city of Houston from the Super Bowl and the World Series to Hurricane Harvey and the deadly winter storm.

During his final remarks as chief, Acevedo said there is no better of group of people he's worked with than those at the Houston Police Department. He said he hopes one of the executive assistant chiefs will be next HPD chief.

Big job ahead for the new chief

Whoever takes command of the department, they'll have a big job ahead of them.

Houston's murder rate was on the rise in 2020 with at least 400 killings by the end of the year — a trend possible tied to impacts from the pandemic.