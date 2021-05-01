Magical! Rare white rainbow spotted in Needville

Why is a rainbow white? The cousin of the more common colorful rainbows can appear when it's foggy and sunny.

NEEDVILLE, Texas — Spotting a rainbow is always a treat, but a KHOU 11 viewer was lucky enough to see a relatively rare white rainbow Monday morning.

Beverlie Pollock captured an image of the ghost-like rainbow in Needville, Texas.

The cousin of the more common colorful rainbows can appear when it's foggy and sunny. That's why they're also called fogbows.

"Just like a regular rainbow, it occurs when sunlight shines through water droplets, according to sciencealert.com. "But because fog droplets are smaller than rain droplets, a lot of the color is lost."

Scientists say there is actually some color in white rainbows, but it's so weak our eyes can't see it.

Like regular rainbows, you'll always see fogbows in the opposite direction of the sun.

Look for them in a thin fog when the bright sun is behind you or when the sun breaks through the fog, according to earthsky.org.