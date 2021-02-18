LIST: Where to get free bottled water in Houston

There are still thousands of residents in Houston and surrounding counties that have no power nor water.

HOUSTON — Thousands of Houstonians are still without power and water due to the lingering effects of the brutal Texas Winter Storm.

And on top of that, those who do have water and get their water supply from the city of Houston are under a boil water advisory.

This means if you have power and water, you're asked to boil your water before using it.

But for those who have no water or don't have electricity to boil their water, the city is setting up distribution sites for you to get free bottled water.

Full list of Houston's bottled water distribution sites:

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA -- 1234 W. 34th St. (Opens at 2 p.m.)

W. Gray Multiservice Center -- 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019 (Opens at 2 p.m.)

Heights Fire Station -- 107 W 12th St, Houston, TX 77008 (Opens at 2 p.m.)

Turkey Leg Hut -- 4830 Almeda Road, Houston, TX (Opens at 2 p.m.)

Carverdale Community Center (at RL and Cora Johnson Park) -- 9920 Porto Rico Road (Open at 2:30 p.m.)

White Oak Conference Center -- 7603 Antoine Drive (Open at 2:30 p.m.)

Trini Mendenhall Community Center -- 1414 Wirt Road (Open at 2:30 p.m.)

Drinking water distribution and non-potable (not for drinking) distribution. For non-potable water, bring your own container. 10 gallon limit per family. Rios De Aceite Church -- 12500 Corona Ln, Houston, TX 77072