Are there any 24-hour flower shops in Houston?

If you need flowers for your significant other, but you're short on time, this flower shop has you covered.

So you need flowers for Valentine's Day, but your schedule isn't cooperating.

No need to worry, several Houston flower shops have you covered!

Whether you show up during the day, late at night or before the sunrise, Fannin Flowers is always open.

Being open 24/7 means customers have the luxury to shop for fresh cut flowers, plants and more at any time.

"It's very convenient to be open 24 hours," said Carol, a longtime customer at Fannin Flowers who decided to get in before the Valentine's Day rush.

"I bought four dozen red carnations for my sister who works at an assisted living facility, to pass out to her residents on Valentine's Day," Carol said.

The shop stays busy year round as one of only a handful that are always open in Houston.

"We get really, really busy," Griselda Rubio said. "People from all over come here."

Rubio's worked at Fannin Flowers for over 10 years. The shop, which is located in between downtown Houston and the Texas Medical Center, has been a staple of the area for decades.

"We've been here since 1985, so that's a long time," Rubio said.

Between construction in the area and the METRO, Fannin Flowers is one of the few spots left in what's known as "Flower Row." But despite the ups and downs, Fannin Flowers isn't withering away.

"So if you ever get in trouble," said one customer, "come up here at 1 or 2 in the morning, get some flowers and take them home."