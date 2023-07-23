Man in wheelchair dead after being hit by car in Galveston, police say

According to witnesses, a man in a wheelchair was crossing when the driver of a white Hyundai sedan traveling westbound through the intersection hit him.

GALVESTON, Texas — A person in a wheelchair crossing the street in Galveston was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday, according to the Galveston Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of 23rd and Avenue J. According to witnesses, a man in a wheelchair was crossing when the driver of a white Hyundai sedan traveling westbound through the intersection hit him.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication.

The investigation is ongoing.